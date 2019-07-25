Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $369,088; Martin Currie LTD Upped By $3.50 Million Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 2,336 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 16,641 shares with $2.65M value, up from 14,305 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $125.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.73 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Martin Currie Ltd increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 12,341 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 52,307 shares with $14.87 million value, up from 39,966 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $16.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 26.99% or $74.26 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 9.38 million shares traded or 841.61% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity. Tay Julie had sold 1,250 shares worth $318,228 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.