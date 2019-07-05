Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Raised By $369,088 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Last Week

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 2,336 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 16,641 shares with $2.65M value, up from 14,305 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 394,632 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of SJ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SJ in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Honeywell International had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.13% or 528,818 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9.21M shares. Delaware-based Cypress Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% or 584,575 shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 26,502 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 1,652 are owned by Altavista Wealth. Benedict Advisors reported 27,241 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 2,792 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 2,240 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 1,369 shares. Fort Lp has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,015 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Management Llp holds 8.47 million shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 36,774 shares. Murphy Mngmt holds 43,277 shares.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 14,019 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 23.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.