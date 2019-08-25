Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut as Share Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Magnetar Financial Raised Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 311.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 13,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 18,317 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48 million shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares to 123,488 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap Communication has 0.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin & Tn invested in 0.47% or 56,571 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 459,052 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 110,265 shares. Stillwater Lc owns 100,178 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 479,800 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Natixis owns 4.17M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,141 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.52% or 8.45M shares. Moreover, Salem Cap Mgmt has 4.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 292,091 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 396,079 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 26,052 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl accumulated 0.02% or 11,015 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,808 shares to 2,760 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22 million shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Mkts invested in 0.19% or 403,569 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 148,070 shares stake. Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Minnesota-based Mairs Pwr has invested 0.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland Com reported 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.6% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 52,364 shares. 22,608 are owned by Davenport And Com Limited Com. Creative Planning holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 213,945 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 20,485 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 59,306 shares. 131,487 are owned by Wade G W & Inc. The Washington-based Freestone Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).