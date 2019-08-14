Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $812,702

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 322,721 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, up from 307,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.60 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 8.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Fast-Growing Pizza Chain Enlists Oracle to Fuel Expansion – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 456 shares to 13,643 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,657 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

