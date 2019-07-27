Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Shares Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed by $451,630 Its Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals EUR3.95B-EUR4.15B; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 9,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,146 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 307,548 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 151,441 shares stake. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.96% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 66,147 shares. Schroder Group accumulated 1.49M shares. 417,560 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Starr International Inc accumulated 3,760 shares. 185,333 were reported by Sei Investments Communication. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).