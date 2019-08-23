Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.43 Million as Stock Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman bets on Buffett – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen High Income Decmbr 20 by 19,570 shares to 34,570 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 116,522 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors owns 373,635 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 34,671 shares stake. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,571 are owned by Profit Inv Management Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 5.46M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 62,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Finance In has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 1.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Assocs has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd reported 26,030 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 274,918 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 80,709 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 11,901 shares. Nomura Asset reported 174,811 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.