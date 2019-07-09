Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $461,020; Shares Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Com reported 0.32% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,936 shares. Advantage stated it has 30 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Inr Advisory Ser Ltd Com invested in 8 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated owns 5,034 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na, New York-based fund reported 110 shares. 3,351 are held by National Registered Advisor. Bessemer Securities holds 1,395 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 0.08% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 302,692 shares or 2.44% of the stock.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,246 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 2,063 shares. Aspen Incorporated holds 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,501 shares. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,019 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cna Corp holds 185,400 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 398,898 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 20,417 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Liability owns 186,045 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.41 million shares. Windsor Cap Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 8,220 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 9.20M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Limited reported 18,759 shares.