Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increases Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP); Mbt Finl (MBTF) Market Valuation Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $332,160

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 33,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 58,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D accumulated 9,340 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associate has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Altfest L J And holds 0.08% or 3,018 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Bank Communication has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Palladium Prtn Lc holds 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 8,560 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 5.37 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Llc holds 3,699 shares. 5,009 were reported by Duncker Streett. The Alabama-based Leavell has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Acg Wealth invested in 0.04% or 3,423 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,807 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 41,213 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.15% or 148,700 shares in its portfolio. 8,550 are held by Gm Advisory Group Inc.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DTE vs. AEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2014. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mar 18, 2019 – MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc Common (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 62,405 shares to 846,370 shares, valued at $44.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv Ord by 471,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 2,017 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt LP has 0.07% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 25,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 7,240 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Patriot Financial Prns Group Incorporated Lp has 9.24% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 379,871 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,858 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 13,331 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 0% or 11,775 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 850,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio.