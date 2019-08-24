Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $981,225; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Old National Bancorp Has Lowered Its Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 241,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 265,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,999 shares to 51,306 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 221 shares stake. Horan Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,940 shares. 27 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,629 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 15.42M shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 144,300 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Marshall Wace Llp has 655,261 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 1.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 157,774 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.2% stake. West Chester Capital Advsr Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,510 shares. Com Savings Bank reported 3.96 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 325,027 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Limited Liability Co reported 12,365 shares. Marlowe LP reported 62,040 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vontobel Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 418,475 shares. Moreover, Artemis Mgmt Llp has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Argent has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,366 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0.3% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cumberland Limited invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nippon Life Glob Americas, a New York-based fund reported 21,640 shares. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Intrust Bancshares Na holds 3,879 shares. Fort LP reported 2,544 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability stated it has 9,081 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands (Class A) declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Tilrayâ€™s Q2 Earnings Revive TLRY Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.