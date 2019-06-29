Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased At&T (T) Position; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Upped Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holding By $729,334

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 125.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 42,902 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 76,959 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 34,057 last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 1.12 million shares traded or 80.29% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 14,470 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 123,488 shares with $3.87M value, up from 109,018 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $244.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77 million shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Covanta Holding had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CVA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 5 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of CVA in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Raymond James maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 187,717 shares to 243,751 valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 2,341 shares and now owns 69,163 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,640 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Fred Alger Management holds 1.07M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Limited reported 77,310 shares stake. Gradient Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 322,281 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder. Trillium Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gluskin Sheff & Associates holds 3.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.62M shares. Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 1.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 8.99M shares. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 37,663 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 746,649 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Exchange Mngmt accumulated 17,603 shares. Community Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 21,566 shares. Heritage Investors reported 588,230 shares.