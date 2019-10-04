Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $571,012; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Menlo Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.43 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 3.08 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 7.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.70 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “California Jury Awards $40M Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited owns 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.12 million shares. 4,837 are owned by Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,081 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.52% or 156,543 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,343 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communication Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 79,297 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation reported 308,284 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc accumulated 983,501 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 32,305 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.79% or 50,651 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 2.49% or 57,620 shares. 67,215 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Hallmark Capital Inc stated it has 2.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% or 18,167 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horizon Investments owns 40,951 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP holds 108,000 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited has 3.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 185,825 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Advisors Limited Liability has 5,442 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.13% or 391,175 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Com reported 6,306 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp holds 247,755 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Lc accumulated 437,329 shares. Koshinski Asset invested in 0.63% or 28,519 shares. Monarch Cap invested in 157,140 shares. Beacon Mgmt owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. L S Advsrs Incorporated owns 106,664 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.