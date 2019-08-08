Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut by $313,551 as Shares Rose; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Trimmed Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13 million shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 33,767 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 35,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $268.57. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares to 123,488 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management Company, Colorado-based fund reported 111,839 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,430 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.73% or 35.83M shares. 22,425 are owned by Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Co. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 40,718 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brighton Jones Limited owns 49,357 shares. Iowa State Bank reported 16,535 shares. 54.97M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. 75,273 are owned by Johnson. Vantage Inv Prns Llc holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11,856 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2.37M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Coe Cap Management Limited has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3.19% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,493 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mai Capital Management holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,076 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). South State owns 1,294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 23,309 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Tru Comm, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,316 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 85,206 shares. 961 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co. Brown Brothers Harriman has 4,826 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 65 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.26% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 629 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Company has 2.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 779 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unibail Rodamco lifts 2019 guidance after a solid first half – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 21,757 shares to 227,157 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).