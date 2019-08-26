Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; As Ventas Com (VTR) Shares Rose, M&R Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 2.25 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,486 were reported by Amp Investors. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Of Vermont reported 392 shares stake. Cap Guardian Trust reported 59,400 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 11,257 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Professional Advisory reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 622,645 are held by Hexavest. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 336,223 shares. 8,455 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Oakbrook Investments has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17,890 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 554 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 41,334 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc accumulated 77,538 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 148,535 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Incorporated has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,024 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Clean Yield Grp holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Street reported 25.12 million shares stake. Farmers State Bank invested in 0.07% or 1,619 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,406 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Meeder Asset reported 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Synovus Corp reported 11,996 shares stake. Missouri-based Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 216,608 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.