Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Trimmed by $1.48 Million as Stock Declined; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Saybrook Capital Has Lowered by $551,420 Its Holding

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares to 16,783 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 25,548 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 268,052 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Liability reported 17,496 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 28,090 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 438,307 shares. First City Cap Management holds 0.91% or 15,768 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 33,025 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0.43% or 642,369 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,407 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 10,712 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 110,068 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 23,592 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.