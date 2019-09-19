Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped By $928,473 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Shorts at UBE INDS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (UBEOF) Lowered By 15.83%

UBE INDS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. UBEOF’s SI was 62,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 73,900 shares previously. It closed at $21.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 6,981 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 44,301 shares with $5.94 million value, up from 37,320 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 12.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam and nylon, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Pharmaceutical segment provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 4.55% above currents $141.86 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating.