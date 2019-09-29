Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $347,500 as Stock Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 203,335 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.85 million, down from 227,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth reported 3,496 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,300 shares. American Research And Management reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.85% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 172,738 shares stake. First Citizens Natl Bank And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,174 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.89% or 47,595 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,311 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 73,513 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,353 shares. The California-based Check Capital Inc Ca has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Carroll Finance holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 9,212 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 500 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares to 22,687 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares to 656,173 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).