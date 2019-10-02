Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $897,624 as Market Valuation Rose; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Has Raised by Weatherly Asset Management

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 30.93 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 268,077 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 15,753 shares, valued at $29.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,483 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares to 22,687 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

