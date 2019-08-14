Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $313,551 as Share Value Rose; As Dollar General (DG) Valuation Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut by $105.68 Million Its Holding

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 1.17 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 81.51M shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Gru Ltd Co has 397,513 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership owns 404,705 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.22 million shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baldwin Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Co holds 316,221 shares. 826 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated owns 130,574 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 24,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 0.41% or 323,173 shares. S&Co holds 0.44% or 142,414 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc owns 7.93M shares. Hartford Financial Inc reported 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares to 49,158 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.23 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).