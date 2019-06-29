Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.48 Million; Share Value Declined; Hodges Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $2.46 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38M shares traded or 177.21% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 64,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,089 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 294,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 12.75M shares traded or 54.65% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.45M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

