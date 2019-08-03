Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lifted Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Price Rose; Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Share Value Rose While Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 375,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.89M, up from 5.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 2.94M shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,455 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capital Mgmt New York reported 4,650 shares. Becker Capital has 561,903 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited, a New York-based fund reported 228,081 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 25,194 were reported by Freestone Cap Hldgs Lc. Diversified Communication holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 60,357 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 55,065 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,461 shares stake. Loeb Prtn accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 57,574 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 19,851 shares. 4,781 are held by Counsel.

