Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $369,088 as Stock Rose; Vr Advisory Services LTD Holding in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 7,029 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,641 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

