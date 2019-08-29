Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $313,551; Honeywell International Co (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (HON) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 68,290 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 76,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.55. About 2.09 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares to 107,849 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,486 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co invested in 327,770 shares. Dana Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,026 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. South State Corp holds 76,573 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 3.12 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Shelton Management stated it has 4,182 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust reported 2,914 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 2,089 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 22,374 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 3,165 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 50 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares to 20,960 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

