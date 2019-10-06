Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $571,012 as Market Value Declined; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 129,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 412,431 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13 million, up from 283,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $72,070 was made by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16. 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $72,070 was made by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16. 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 99,080 shares to 300,344 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 4,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,103 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).