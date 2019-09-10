Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Cut Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $320,656 as Share Price Declined

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 5.31 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 179,701 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,695 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry &. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,050 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com owns 97,191 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or holds 82,263 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,926 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,655 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 60,095 were reported by Duncker Streett Communications Incorporated. Texas-based Tctc Hldgs Limited Co has invested 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital owns 61,094 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 618,691 shares stake. Yorktown Management & holds 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 17,000 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares to 16,783 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,320 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 307,489 shares to 318,716 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 3,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.54M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 1.91% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tctc Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 256,536 shares. 36,417 are owned by Aqr Management Llc. First American Fincl Bank reported 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stonebridge Mgmt stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability owns 153,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 51,463 are owned by Da Davidson & Com. 8,601 were reported by Monroe Savings Bank & Mi. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 9,577 shares stake. 88,107 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. 2,251 were reported by Parsec Financial. 67,723 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Homrich & Berg reported 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).