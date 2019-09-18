Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $571,012; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 247.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.88 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Xilinx (XLNX) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Page Arthur B has 29,187 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.23M shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,745 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 46,305 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.43% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.12% or 61,649 shares. Bartlett Commerce Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,236 shares. Sns Fin Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 3,000 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 4,018 shares. 8,394 are owned by Old National Natl Bank In.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 116,766 shares to 29,568 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,107 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grand Jean Inc invested in 1,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 242,337 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc reported 47,862 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 3.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shoker Counsel holds 1.82% or 17,943 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canandaigua Financial Bank Communications invested in 3.12% or 121,551 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.57% or 6.94M shares. Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Co reported 124,660 shares. 452,152 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation.