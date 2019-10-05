Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Boosted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; Acropolis Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $354,844

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 16,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81 million shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Limited Liability Co reported 31,212 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 53,031 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 310,485 were reported by Oak Associate Oh. L And S Advisors has invested 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Hawaii-based Cadinha And Limited Liability Co has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 51,516 shares or 4% of its portfolio. American Inv Svcs invested in 1,599 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac has 1.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,814 shares. Reinhart Incorporated reported 1,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schaller Grp has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 27,223 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 3,672 shares in its portfolio.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,920 shares to 456,234 shares, valued at $88.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 21,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

