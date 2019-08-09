Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Boosted Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 65.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 6,654 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 16,783 shares with $1.41M value, up from 10,129 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 630,462 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. See Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $48 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $68 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $61 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $58 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

More notable recent Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zogenix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zogenix to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 6 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zogenix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 367,977 shares traded. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has declined 14.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 06/03/2018 Zogenix 4Q Loss/Shr $1.17; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zogenix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZGNX); 28/05/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Zogenix at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 11/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Apr 18; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Zogenix Announces Initial Quality of Life and Cognitive Function Data From Phase 3 Trial of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Zogenix 1Q Rev $0.00

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 2.15M shares. Alphaone Inv Lc holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 170 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp stated it has 14,200 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.16% or 704,203 shares in its portfolio. Regal Inv Lc has invested 1.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 926 shares. 252 were reported by Td Cap Ltd Company. Bridges Investment reported 8,085 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 136 shares. Moreover, Country Bank & Trust has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 97 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 0.29% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested in 5,500 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.