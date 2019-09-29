Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $897,624 as Market Value Rose; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Patten & Patten Decreased Stake by $540,971 as Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 70,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 74,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,386 shares to 15,801 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company owns 2,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs reported 15,975 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,433 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 6,472 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Axiom Ltd Liability Company De owns 131,275 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 10,050 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 3,931 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust owns 4,416 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,334 shares. Howard Mgmt stated it has 91,482 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Fin Architects Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 81 shares. 9,865 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 464,703 shares.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,900 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).