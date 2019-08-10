Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $313,551; Cognios Capital Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $1.09 Million

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24 million for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) by 8,425 shares to 39,832 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.