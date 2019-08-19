Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Valuation Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Btim Increased Position by $2.01 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 101,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 65,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 197,826 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6.67 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advsr Inc holds 38,503 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,264 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca accumulated 8,164 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Lp has 3.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 404,705 shares. Kj Harrison & Incorporated reported 29,069 shares. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8.13M shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Com stated it has 0.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Co owns 163,702 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,175 shares. 257,766 were accumulated by Kempner. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 33,623 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Inv invested 3.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pittenger Anderson invested in 325 shares. 197,064 were reported by Alps Advisors.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares to 16,641 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,320 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares to 174,135 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,720 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.