Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Continues to Hold Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); Discovery Capital Management Holding In Cameco (CCJ) Was Upped

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 1,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 22,687 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 20,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc reported 15,590 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 22,687 shares. 3,816 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,490 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,844 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,425 shares. 354,503 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Weybosset Research Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,800 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company owns 1,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2.31 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.55 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 0.1% or 23,847 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Tilray – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis companies have secret formulas to determine when the U.S. may allow pot sales – MarketWatch” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Revisit These 2 Former Greats? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 26, 2019.