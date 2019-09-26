Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $10.16 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Harber Asset Management Cut by $5.32 Million Its Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.55M market cap company. The stock increased 14.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 25.44M shares traded or 1924.21% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 13.70M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Marinus Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:MRNS – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: HC Wainwright Starts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Marinus (MRNS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,211 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 137,060 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% or 3.34 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 40,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability reported 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 11,841 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 28,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 350,973 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 16,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt accumulated 80,000 shares. Art Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 28,103 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.40M shares. 186,795 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt accumulated 123,849 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Weik Cap Mngmt has 132,898 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 182,859 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 854,247 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comerica Bancshares reported 0.36% stake. The New York-based Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 82,180 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 172,114 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,363 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pitcairn Co accumulated 0.34% or 79,655 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,936 shares to 187,824 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.