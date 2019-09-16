Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $10.16 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) by $918,000 as Share Value Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 273,932 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño lndians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr $2.22; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.86 million market cap company. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 84.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 113,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 126,761 shares. Citigroup reported 14,058 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 52,642 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 28,281 were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings has 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 10,000 shares. American Intl Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 6,300 shares. Fosun Limited holds 284,860 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 216,278 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 16,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 13,783 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 56,721 shares to 311,278 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 221,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Forty Seven Inc.

