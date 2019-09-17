Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $10.16 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Position

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.26. About 817,127 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 227,973 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 69,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,012 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

