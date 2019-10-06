Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Market Value Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $300,440; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Holding by $867,920

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 545,710 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, up from 522,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 06/03/2018 – German automakers gain ground in S.Korea, outselling GM for first time; 20/03/2018 – GM: Lee Joo-yeol “Urgent support plan for 40 ~ 50 billion won in Gunsan” (breaking news); 20/04/2018 – GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: General Motors LLC, Receipt of Third Petition for Inconsequentiality and Notice of Consolidation; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 27/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Titans Extend GM Jon Robinson’s Contract; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 75,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The institutional investor held 362,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 437,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.05M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 685,787 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Collapsing Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Marinus Pharma Shares Open Up 41% on Phase 2 Epilepsy Trial Results – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

