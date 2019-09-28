Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Market Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped by $10.16 Million Its Stake; Ameren (AEE) Market Value Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $610,350

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 2.26 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 18,444 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.00M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2049 – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 135,005 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 383,456 shares. 195 are owned by Cap Advisors Ltd Limited. Counselors stated it has 26,167 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Community National Bank Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc holds 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 4,851 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0.11% or 12,233 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Telemus Llc stated it has 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, M&T Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 18,156 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 597 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2.25M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Ser Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 2.59 million shares. Endurant Capital Lp holds 362,189 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 25,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 27,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability holds 10,735 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 34,742 shares. 32,351 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 3,474 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ipg Investment Ltd Com accumulated 17,350 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 185,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 126,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,286 shares.