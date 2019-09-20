Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1707.66 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 264.96% upside potential and an average price target of $5. Competitively the consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $58.75, which is potential 42.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.