Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.96 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, with potential upside of 1,386.49%. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 16.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.