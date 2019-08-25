Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Since Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,427.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 17.1% respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.