Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,386.49% and an $16.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vital Therapies Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.