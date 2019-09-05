Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.29 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 893.59%. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 813.74% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than VBI Vaccines Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 55.58% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.