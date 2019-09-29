Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 104.76M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,146,802,848.31% -83.8% -74% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,266,747,279.32% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.81 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.54 which is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 228.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.