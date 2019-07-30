Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is a contrast between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 227.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.6 while its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.42 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,252.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.