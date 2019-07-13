Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta, while its volatility is 227.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, and a 236.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 85.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.