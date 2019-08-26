Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.81. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.5, and a 1,427.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 99.8% respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.