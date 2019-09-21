Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 249.65% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 28.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.