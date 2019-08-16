Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oragenics Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,386.49% at a $16.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.