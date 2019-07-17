Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.57 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 279.80% upside potential and an average target price of $15.42. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential downside of -4.61%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.