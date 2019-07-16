Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 148.63 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 246.52% at a $15.42 average price target. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 146.71% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.