Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 3.27 and it happens to be 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,276.79% upside potential and an average target price of $15.42. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 274.10% and its average target price is $10.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.9% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.